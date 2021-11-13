Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $32.90 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Cosmos has a total market cap of $7.39 billion and approximately $344.49 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for $32.90 or 0.00050823 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,804.27 or 1.01646659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00038838 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003839 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.33 or 0.00601397 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 282,276,161 coins and its circulating supply is 224,491,558 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

