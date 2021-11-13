Brokerages Set Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Target Price at $55.25

Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.91. 135,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,474. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18. Inogen has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $82.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $93.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inogen will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $413,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in Inogen by 9,920.3% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 761,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 753,940 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Inogen by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 707,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,183,000 after acquiring an additional 241,754 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $4,984,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Inogen during the second quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Inogen by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $153,242,000 after acquiring an additional 101,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

