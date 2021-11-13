-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) will announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for I-Mab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.95) and the highest is $0.00. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that I-Mab will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.81) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow I-Mab.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its stake in I-Mab by 342.1% during the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,988 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,387,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in I-Mab by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after purchasing an additional 477,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

IMAB stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.10. The stock had a trading volume of 362,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,390. I-Mab has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.26.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

