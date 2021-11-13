BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BPXXY shares. Barclays cut BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPXXY remained flat at $$4.64 during trading on Monday. BPER Banca has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average is $4.71.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

