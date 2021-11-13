Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.18.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $2.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.65. 1,963,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,812,048. Eli Lilly and has a fifty-two week low of $138.61 and a fifty-two week high of $275.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 219,429 shares of company stock worth $58,650,625 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.