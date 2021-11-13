GAMEE Hits Market Cap of $34.72 Million (GMEE)

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market cap of $34.72 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00097619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,655.76 or 0.07191674 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,512.72 or 0.99651627 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,651,015 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

Buying and Selling GAMEE

