Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $8.85 on Friday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $17.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average is $8.95.

In other news, CEO Gregory J. Flesher purchased 8,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $64,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vineet R. Jindal purchased 5,000 shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,825 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Reneo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

