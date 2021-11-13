Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.760-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $2 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,294. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ortho Clinical Diagnostics news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $826,042.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $80,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,489.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,420,479 shares of company stock valued at $427,435,067 in the last ninety days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

