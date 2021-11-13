NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NEXT opened at $3.83 on Friday. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $469.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextDecade stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NextDecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

