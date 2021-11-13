NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of NEXT opened at $3.83 on Friday. NextDecade has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The firm has a market cap of $469.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.
NextDecade Company Profile
NextDecade Corp. is a development company.
Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.