Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on BLND. UBS Group began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Truist began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of Blend Labs stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,360. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96. Blend Labs has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $539,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $1,970,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $3,035,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. Finally, Liberty Street Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth about $4,257,000. 18.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blend Labs

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.