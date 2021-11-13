Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:TPC traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.55. The stock had a trading volume of 491,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,799. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $794.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $14.34.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.32). Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2969 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tutor Perini from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $695,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $2,055,500. 22.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tutor Perini stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.