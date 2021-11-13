Truist Securities Cuts NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $75.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.29.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $72.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.52.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.