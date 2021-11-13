HC Wainwright Boosts ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Price Target to $31.00

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Heyman sold 1,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $27,269.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $93,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,252 shares of company stock worth $432,628. Company insiders own 24.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

