Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend payment by 90.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Natural Health Trends stock opened at $8.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Natural Health Trends has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.51.

Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

