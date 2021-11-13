MANTRA DAO (OM) Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last seven days, MANTRA DAO has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $83.97 million and approximately $11.18 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.20 or 0.00052838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.08 or 0.00225670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011275 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00087526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO (OM) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

