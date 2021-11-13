Auto Trader Group’s (ATDRY) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ATDRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital began coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.25.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $2.40 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

