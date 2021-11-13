Needham & Company LLC Cuts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $250.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WIX. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wix.com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.14.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $199.94 on Friday. Wix.com has a 1 year low of $171.37 and a 1 year high of $362.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -82.96 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.96 and its 200-day moving average is $244.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $1.12. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 62.41% and a negative net margin of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 35.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Wix.com by 17.5% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,689,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $723,113,000 after buying an additional 548,569 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 6.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wix.com by 8.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $578,664,000 after buying an additional 223,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $591,498,000 after buying an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

