The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The New America High Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.33% of The New America High Income Fund worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

