The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Announces Dividend of $0.05

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The New America High Income Fund has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $10.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40.
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
