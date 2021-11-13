CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at CIBC

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAE. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on CAE to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on CAE from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins lowered CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$40.56.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$37.35 on Friday. CAE has a one year low of C$27.72 and a one year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$752.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$761.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current year.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Featured Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.