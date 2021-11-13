yAxis Hits One Day Trading Volume of $223,346.00 (YAXIS)

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 13th. One yAxis coin can currently be bought for $4.12 or 0.00006366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yAxis has traded up 6% against the dollar. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $223,346.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 4,016.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78558086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00071443 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00074364 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00097712 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,639.17 or 0.07166976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,565.33 or 0.99745862 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yAxis

