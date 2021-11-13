Chimpion Achieves Market Cap of $127.09 Million (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Chimpion has a total market cap of $127.09 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for about $4.01 or 0.00006188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

About Chimpion

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

