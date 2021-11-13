Mariner LLC Sells 35,068 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 225,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,068 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $50.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.23. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.