Mariner LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $12,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPLG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $987,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,679,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $54.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $41.64 and a one year high of $55.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

