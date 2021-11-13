Mariner LLC Grows Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $14,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $264.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of -307.74 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

