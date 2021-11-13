Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $12.18 on Friday. Oscar Health has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.30.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Dennis Weaver sold 3,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $52,094.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 125,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,637,959.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 4,395,078 shares of company stock valued at $67,705,733 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 67.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 916,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 370,639 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

