Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 29,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 469,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,222,000 after purchasing an additional 81,913 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $1,078,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,016,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 576,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 785,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 320,279 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP opened at $52.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $52.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

