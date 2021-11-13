iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,263 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SGOV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.02 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $100.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.