Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys 20,594 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 367.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,594 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 300.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 301.1% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 299.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

Shares of JKD stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.62. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $224.94.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

