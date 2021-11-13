Mariner LLC Cuts Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 28.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

EPD stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.