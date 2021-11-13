Mariner LLC Invests $14.86 Million in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,858,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Snowflake by 840.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total transaction of $919,451.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total value of $18,892,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,895 shares in the company, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,078,663 shares of company stock valued at $344,338,431. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $386.50 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $330.21 and a 200 day moving average of $279.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $353.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.72.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

