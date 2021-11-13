Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 177,391 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 347.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,430 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,391 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $32,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 50,684 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,785 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,271 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $173,090,000 after acquiring an additional 224,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EA stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.19.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

