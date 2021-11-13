Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 219,698 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 68.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 539,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,698 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $37,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.56 and a 52-week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

