Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SWX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.57. 237,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 58.19%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 351.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Southwest Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 341,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after buying an additional 140,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Gas by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 490,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,691,000 after buying an additional 81,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Southwest Gas by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

See Also: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Gas (SWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.