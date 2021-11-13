Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE OSH traded up $1.57 on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $34.97 and a 52-week high of $66.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $61,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $1,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 718,910 shares of company stock valued at $32,615,195. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

