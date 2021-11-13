K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $189.53

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.53 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.31). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 108 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £78.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 180.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.54.

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £43,750 ($57,159.66). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 147,270 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,905.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

