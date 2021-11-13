Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires 54,172 Shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB) by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,172 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 3.19% of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000.

Get iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average is $24.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.