Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,004 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.79% of Darden Restaurants worth $151,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $226,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 78.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 31,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $999,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 2,663 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.65, for a total value of $422,484.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,062 shares of company stock worth $5,300,837. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

DRI stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.19. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $164.28. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 10.33%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

