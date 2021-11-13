Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 232,860 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,023,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,860 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 4.39% of Atkore worth $143,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,994,000 after buying an additional 57,892 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Atkore by 24.0% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,394,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,005,000 after buying an additional 270,154 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,170,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,142,000 after buying an additional 102,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atkore by 23.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,946,000 after buying an additional 194,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atkore by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 945,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,514 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $107.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $83.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

