Head to Head Review: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Farms and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Farms 3.66% 5.68% 4.71% Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Vital Farms and Sovos Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.59 $8.80 million $0.19 100.90 Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vital Farms and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40 Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00

Vital Farms presently has a consensus target price of $24.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.33%. Sovos Brands has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Vital Farms’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Sovos Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

