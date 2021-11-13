Colony Group LLC Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $453.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $446.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $421.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.80.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

