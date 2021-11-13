Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,815 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $166.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $138.43 and a 12-month high of $280.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.16. The company has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

