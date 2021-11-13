Savills (LON:SVS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,246.42

Savills plc (LON:SVS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,246.42 ($16.28) and traded as high as GBX 1,430 ($18.68). Savills shares last traded at GBX 1,430 ($18.68), with a volume of 195,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on shares of Savills in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,367.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,247.90. The company has a market cap of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

