Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Receives $17.72 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. Fiera Capital has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $8.63.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

