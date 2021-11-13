CPChain (CPC) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.39 Million

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, CPChain has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $7.39 million and $1.00 million worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.00343933 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00008964 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005240 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CPChain Coin Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

