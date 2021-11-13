Jefferies Group LLC Purchases 5,097 Shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II (NASDAQ:DGNS) by 31.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGNS. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,924,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,798,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,634,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II by 809.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 275,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 245,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DGNS opened at $10.06 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Beta Corp. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

