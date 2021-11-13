Jefferies Group LLC Sells 14,055 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,055 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $277,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after acquiring an additional 407,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Leidos by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 221,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after acquiring an additional 12,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

LDOS opened at $93.57 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.97 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LDOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.67.

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

