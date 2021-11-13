Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LSAQ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.25% of LifeSci Acquisition II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeSci Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in LifeSci Acquisition II in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSAQ opened at $13.84 on Friday. LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

LifeSci Acquisition II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

