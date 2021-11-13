34,390 Shares in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $12,420,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 315.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,391,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,833,000 after buying an additional 1,056,737 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the first quarter valued at about $5,353,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 3 during the first quarter worth about $5,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.92.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

