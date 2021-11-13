8,097 Shares in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1,455.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,841,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,811 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth $108,386,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,016,000 after purchasing an additional 31,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,482,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,171,000 after purchasing an additional 85,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FHI opened at $35.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.20 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 22.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

