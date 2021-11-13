OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Earns Hold Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their hold rating on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OSPN. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpan from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered OneSpan from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Shares of OSPN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.54. 188,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,606. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.77 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.01 million, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Mcconnell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.06 per share, with a total value of $90,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 29,197 shares in the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.3% during the second quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,091,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,108,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 16.9% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,053,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,916,000 after buying an additional 152,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 43.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 779,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 234,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpan

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.